Ubex Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 17% against the US dollar. Ubex has a market capitalization of $673,167.40 and approximately $286,636.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and BitMart.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013700 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.50 or 0.00508609 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,973,553,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,355,935,102 tokens. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, YoBit, LBank, Bilaxy, BitMart, BitForex, BTC-Alpha and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.