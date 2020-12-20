Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on TSN. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.73.
NYSE:TSN opened at $64.95 on Friday. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.80.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.
Featured Story: Operating Income
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.