Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TSN. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.73.

NYSE:TSN opened at $64.95 on Friday. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

