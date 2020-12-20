Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.25 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

TWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

Shares of TWO opened at $6.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $15.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 387.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561,145 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 85.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,708,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,383 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 24.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,620,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,038 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 48.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1,647.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,427,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,971 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

