Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.26. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84.

TÃ¼rkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TÃ¼rk Anonim Ortakligi, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, commercial, small business, retail, and investment banking services in Turkey and internationally. It offers time and demand deposits, accumulating accounts, repos, debtors current loans, spot loans, foreign currency indexed loans, consumer loans, automobile and housing loans, working capital loans, discounted bills, overdraft facilities, gold loans, foreign currency loans, Eximbank loans, pre-export loans, ECA covered financing, letters of guarantee, letters of credit, export factoring, acceptance credits, and draft facilities.

