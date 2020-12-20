Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TUFN. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.11.

TUFN stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $398.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.27% and a negative return on equity of 45.40%. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

