Truist Financial Corp Sells 568 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,518,000 after purchasing an additional 80,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 75,715 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after acquiring an additional 98,766 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 290.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 126,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

NYSE:PJT opened at $75.76 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $78.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.63.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $297.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.99 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

