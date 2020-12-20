Truist Financial Corp Purchases 24,550 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Ellington Financial worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 179.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EFC opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $655.42 million, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a current ratio of 43.34. Ellington Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. Research analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EFC shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

