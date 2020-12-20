Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after buying an additional 538,672 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 69,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 69,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

In other Dynex Capital news, VP Jeffrey L. Childress sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $35,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $20.34.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

