Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,949 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

NYSE:DKS opened at $52.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $63.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $104,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,026.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 47,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $2,850,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 318,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,141,683.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,463 shares of company stock worth $11,147,857 in the last three months. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.