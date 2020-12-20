Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,258,000 after buying an additional 908,747 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 277.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,677 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,176,000 after buying an additional 31,196 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,411,000 after buying an additional 84,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,834,000 after buying an additional 62,521 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $114.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $166.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

