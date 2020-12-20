Truist Financial Corp Has $561,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,596 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average is $40.80. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $59.05.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.