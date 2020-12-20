Truist Financial Corp Buys 3,808 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Matson were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Matson by 9.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Matson by 258.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Matson during the third quarter worth about $235,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matson during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Matson during the third quarter worth about $252,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MATX opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.42 and its 200-day moving average is $43.03. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $645.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

In related news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,993 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $162,310.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,280.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,776 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $339,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,791 shares of company stock worth $3,248,152. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MATX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

