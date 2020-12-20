Truist Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Cowen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cowen by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,295,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,423,000 after buying an additional 1,287,168 shares in the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cowen by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,950,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,615,000 after buying an additional 249,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cowen by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,810,000 after buying an additional 21,035 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cowen by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,740,000 after buying an additional 676,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cowen by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 582,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,440,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cowen alerts:

COWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cowen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of COWN opened at $26.88 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $714.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.77. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $274.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 14.48%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.