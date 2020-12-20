Truist Begins Coverage on Apartment Income REIT (NASDAQ:AIRC)

Truist started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NASDAQ:AIRC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

About Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Corp. invests in and owns apartment communities. The company focuses on garden style, mid-rise, and high-rise apartment communities. Its portfolio would include 98 apartment communities with 26,599 apartment homes. The company also provides property management services and certain other property-related services.

