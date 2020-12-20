TrueFi Reaches One Day Volume of $2.44 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded flat against the dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $38.16 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00140886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.45 or 0.00748364 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00169071 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00378060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00121657 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00075252 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 tokens. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io

Buying and Selling TrueFi

TrueFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

