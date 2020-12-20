TrezarCoin (TZC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $859.00

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded up 46.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One TrezarCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrezarCoin has traded 63.1% higher against the US dollar. TrezarCoin has a total market capitalization of $465,971.67 and $859.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,577.43 or 0.99957102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00022222 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.98 or 0.00466269 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007568 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.89 or 0.00673615 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00141981 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002317 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002517 BTC.

About TrezarCoin

TZC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 242,900,300 coins and its circulating supply is 230,900,300 coins. The official website for TrezarCoin is trezarcoin.com . TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TrezarCoin

TrezarCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrezarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrezarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrezarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

