Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. Trex reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trex.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

TREX traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $83.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,529. Trex has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $84.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.09.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.