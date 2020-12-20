Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR) Shares Gap Up to $313.00

Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $313.00, but opened at $326.00. Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) shares last traded at $316.00, with a volume of 443,245 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 265.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 183.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £293.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.

In other Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) news, insider Yaniv Carmi sold 91,976 shares of Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.61), for a total transaction of £183,952 ($240,334.47). Also, insider Ofer Druker sold 183,253 shares of Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44), for a total transaction of £342,683.11 ($447,717.68). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 975,229 shares of company stock worth $283,663,511.

Tremor International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services. The company operates through three divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly. The Tremor Video division offers video advertising services. The RhythmOne division provides multiscreen advertising services. The Unruly division operates a video marketplace with approximately 2,000 direct integrations with publishers.

