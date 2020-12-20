Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR) Insider Ofer Druker Sells 700,000 Shares

Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR) insider Ofer Druker sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.31), for a total transaction of £2,310,000 ($3,018,029.79).

Ofer Druker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) alerts:

On Friday, October 2nd, Ofer Druker sold 183,253 shares of Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44), for a total transaction of £342,683.11 ($447,717.68).

TRMR opened at GBX 220 ($2.87) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 265.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 183.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £293.00 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tremor International Ltd has a one year low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a one year high of GBX 377 ($4.93).

Tremor International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services. The company operates through three divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly. The Tremor Video division offers video advertising services. The RhythmOne division provides multiscreen advertising services. The Unruly division operates a video marketplace with approximately 2,000 direct integrations with publishers.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.