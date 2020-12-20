Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) by 28.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,808 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 50,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGS. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 72,033 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 39,220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $866.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGS shares. BidaskClub cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.