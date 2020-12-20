Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of TGS stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $866.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 87,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.8% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 237,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 25,094 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 119.5% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 72,033 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 39,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

