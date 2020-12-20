TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Price Down 5%

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) shares fell 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 510,458 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 329,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $65.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.86 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransGlobe Energy stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,301,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,499 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned approximately 1.79% of TransGlobe Energy worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

