TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TNP.TO) (TSE:TNP) Trading Down 35.5%

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TNP.TO) (TSE:TNP) (NYSE:TAT)’s stock price dropped 35.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 269,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,575% from the average daily volume of 16,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.32.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Turkey and Bulgaria. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 4 onshore exploration licenses and 20 onshore production leases covering an area of 436,388 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 10,259 thousand barrels of oil and 2,466 million cubic feet of natural gas located in Turkey, as well as a production concession covering an area of approximately 162,800 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

