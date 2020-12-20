Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRZBF. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from $4.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

OTCMKTS TRZBF opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. Transat A.T. has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $12.23.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.