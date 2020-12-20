TOP (TOP) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, TOP has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TOP token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global. TOP has a total market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $153,038.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00142032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00022692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.06 or 0.00745774 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00170446 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00375470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00120542 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00075605 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,150,266,134 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

