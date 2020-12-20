TOP (TOP) Market Cap Achieves $6.31 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. TOP has a total market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $176,598.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TOP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TOP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00146002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00021812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.35 or 0.00779741 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00175535 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00370509 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00075515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00118203 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,150,266,134 tokens. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.