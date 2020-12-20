Tolar Price Reaches $0.0067 (TOL)

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Tolar has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $67,516.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tolar has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Tolar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tolar Token Profile

Tolar’s total supply is 774,493,841 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,355,945 tokens. The official website for Tolar is tolar.io . Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tolar

Tolar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

