Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) versus Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Critical Survey

Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Gene Biotherapeutics alerts:

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Titan Pharmaceuticals $3.61 million 5.74 -$16.46 million ($0.72) -4.39

Gene Biotherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Titan Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Gene Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Gene Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gene Biotherapeutics and Titan Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gene Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Titan Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 849.37%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Gene Biotherapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A Titan Pharmaceuticals -351.69% -1,144.30% -169.57%

Summary

Gene Biotherapeutics beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gene Biotherapeutics

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. manages a portfolio of medical technologies in the United States. It focuses on acquiring and developing gene-based therapeutics. The company, through its subsidiary, Angionetics, Inc., focuses on the clinical advancement and commercialization of Generx, an interventional cardiology, angiogenic gene therapy Phase 3 product candidate designed for the potential treatment of patients with refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease. It also holds royalties on the commercialization of Excellagen technology platform for advanced wound care in Eurasian countries. The company was formerly known as Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. and changed its name to Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Gene Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gene Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.