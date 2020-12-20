THETA Price Reaches $0.91 (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last week, THETA has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. THETA has a total market cap of $913.33 million and approximately $34.53 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00003839 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Bithumb and Fatbtc.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00056284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.61 or 0.00364080 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 68.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017299 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00026122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $557.13 or 0.02341996 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, WazirX, Bithumb, IDEX, Gate.io, Coinbit, Fatbtc, Upbit, Huobi, OKEx, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

