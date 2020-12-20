Theta Fuel Achieves Market Cap of $81.85 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $81.85 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006057 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006823 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00034162 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,962,631,792 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

