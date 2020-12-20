THEKEY (TKY) 1-Day Volume Hits $3,579.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $3,579.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000063 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.