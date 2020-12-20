The Voyager Token (VGX) Market Cap Reaches $3.94 Million

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. The Voyager Token has a market cap of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Voyager Token has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One The Voyager Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Voyager Token Profile

VGX is a token. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/ . The official website for The Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com . The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

The Voyager Token Token Trading

The Voyager Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

