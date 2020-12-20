The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Unilever Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,567,000 after purchasing an additional 262,786 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in The Unilever Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Unilever Group by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in The Unilever Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Unilever Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

UL stock opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. The Unilever Group has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.4845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.99%.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

