The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.55 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to post $11.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.92 billion and the lowest is $11.19 billion. The TJX Companies posted sales of $12.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full-year sales of $32.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 billion to $32.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $42.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.53 billion to $43.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.63.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $67.70. 17,166,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,264,451. The company has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.77, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $68.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 15,142.5% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 13,174 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 13.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 190.5% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 156,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after buying an additional 102,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 37.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,940,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $108,062,000 after buying an additional 525,180 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

