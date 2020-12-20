The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) (LON:RNK) Shares Gap Down to $151.20

The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) (LON:RNK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $151.20, but opened at $144.60. The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) shares last traded at $147.60, with a volume of 177,672 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Get The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £688.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 130.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 130.18.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.