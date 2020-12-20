The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Trading Up 2.6%

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) shares were up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $29.25. Approximately 883 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 327% from the average daily volume of 207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $26.75.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $110.00 million during the quarter.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.