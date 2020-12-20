The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 141.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 118,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 69,487 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth about $766,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 509.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 64,642 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 390,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 711,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,865,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $8,004,935.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.