The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in The E.W. Scripps were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in The E.W. Scripps by 217.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The E.W. Scripps by 18.8% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in The E.W. Scripps by 18.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of The E.W. Scripps from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of The E.W. Scripps in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The E.W. Scripps currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $16.93.

The E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.89 million. The E.W. Scripps’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, VP Mark L. Koors sold 11,452 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $148,876.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Appleton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,924.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,452 shares of company stock worth $630,476 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

