The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.58. 130,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.96. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $63.11.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

