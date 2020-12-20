The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.91

Shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.91 and traded as high as $30.00. The China Fund shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 7,116 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The China Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in The China Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The China Fund by 30.2% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 65,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,141,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its stake in The China Fund by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 126,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 79,826 shares during the period.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

