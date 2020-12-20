The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,991 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2,539.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 79.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $30.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -50.57 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $21,787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,352,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $54,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

