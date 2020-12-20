The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Receives “Sell” Rating from Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners reiterated their sell rating on shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Boeing from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. 140166 upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $221.70.

BA stock opened at $219.75 on Thursday. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $349.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.46.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 76.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 23,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 35.0% during the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.6% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 13.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 312,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $51,707,000 after buying an additional 37,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 47.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

