The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Down 0.4%

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.65 and last traded at $38.68. Approximately 4,428,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 332% from the average daily volume of 1,024,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.85.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on The AZEK from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

