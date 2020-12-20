Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $249.46 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will report $249.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $252.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $243.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $266.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $974.83 million, with estimates ranging from $938.80 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.98 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

NASDAQ TCBI traded down $1.42 on Monday, hitting $58.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $60.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average is $38.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.10 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

