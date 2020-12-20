Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $230.00 at Barclays

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $287.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $695.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,809.90, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $695.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $514.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total value of $4,999,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,857. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.43, for a total transaction of $6,636,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,357 shares in the company, valued at $28,473,467.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,834 shares of company stock worth $101,501,098. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 461.5% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 339.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 486.8% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 333.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Tesla by 341.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 316,583 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $135,817,000 after acquiring an additional 244,869 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

