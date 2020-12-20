TerraUSD Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $150.22 million and $6.49 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002840 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002143 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006849 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000428 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 308.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002775 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 150,496,944 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

TerraUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

