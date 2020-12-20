Teresa A. Borden Sells 70,000 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,088,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 682,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,612,424.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SWCH opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.62 and a beta of 0.62. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.14 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 1,057.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,232,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694,601 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Switch by 40.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,502,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,286,000 after buying an additional 1,296,578 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Switch by 171.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 982,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,338,000 after buying an additional 620,028 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Switch in the third quarter valued at about $7,269,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Switch by 20.3% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,506,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,128,000 after buying an additional 423,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

