TENT Market Cap Tops $1.61 Million (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, TENT has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. TENT has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $241,849.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00141530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00022512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.98 or 0.00745794 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00169844 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00375700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00121062 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00075441 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT’s total supply is 31,084,080 coins and its circulating supply is 31,006,988 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

TENT Coin Trading

TENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

