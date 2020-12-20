Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $411.22

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $411.22 and last traded at $408.90, with a volume of 432810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $402.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. KeyCorp upgraded Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $366.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.17.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total value of $72,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,382.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,941 over the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,674,581,000 after purchasing an additional 95,771 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Teleflex by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 678,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,106,000 after buying an additional 260,910 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Teleflex by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 559,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $203,631,000 after buying an additional 76,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Teleflex by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,993,000 after buying an additional 138,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Teleflex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $132,645,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

