Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Holdings Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 85.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,339 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 53,662 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $42,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $306,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.77.

In related news, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total value of $154,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $6,667,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,978,119.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,350 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,096. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $196.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of -153.39 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.49 and a 12 month high of $253.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.95.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

